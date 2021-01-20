21-year-old dies after being hit by car while crossing road in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 21-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car in east Austin earlier this month.

The Austin Police Department said Connor Avery Hughes was struck by a car as he crossed the road in the 4000 block of Airport Boulevard, near 40th Street, at about 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 9.

Hughes was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center. He died two days later, on Jan. 11.

He was hit by a blue 2012 Chevrolet Cruze that was traveling northbound. APD said the driver of the Cruze remained on scene and showed no sign of impairment.

In addition, speeding was not a factor in the crash, APD said. No charges are expected to be filed.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact APD’s vehicular homicide unit detectives at 512-974-4424.