Editor’s Note: The above video shows how you can help prevent wildfires.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 2,400 acres have burned in wildfires across Central Texas so far this year, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

A total of 26 fires have burned 2,405 acres in the 15-county KXAN viewing area, as of Aug. 7.

KXAN is keeping track of wildfires this year. Follow along with the map and database below. We’ll keep them updated as new information becomes available. Fires that are still uncontained are red on the map.

The table below ranks all the fires in our area this year from largest to smallest. Click on one of the column headers to change how the fires are ranked.

