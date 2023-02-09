AUSTIN (KXAN) — The lineup for the 41st annual Austin Music Awards was announced this week. Tickets are on sale now and benefit the SIMS Foundation.

The Austin Chronicle is presenting the event at Mohawk on Red River Street on Feb. 26. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Award categories include Song of the Year, Band of the Year, Best New Act, and more. Tickets can be bought online.

The 2023 Austin Music Awards lineup includes the following:

Jackie Venson

Como Las Movie with Sabrina Ellis

Kelly Willis, Brennen Leigh, and Melissa Carper

Keeled Scales Family Band, with members of Good Looks, The Deer, and Sun June

Blakchyl

Die Spitz

Eve Monsees and Mike Buck (performing a pre-show set)

The event will be emceed by Brigitte Bandit, an Austin-based drag queen, show producer, and performance artist. She’s known as the “Dolly of ATX,” and has performed for Austin City Limits Festival and is a cast member of Kingdom at Oilcan Harry’s. She’s been previously involved in the Austin Music Awards behind the scenes, plus her father, Dino Lee, is an award recipient.

Honoring past and present, Kelly Willis will perform a song in tribute to the late Austin singer-songwriter Jo Carol Pierce during the annual “In Memoriam” portion of the show.

Industry-specific categories will also be honored at the Austin Music Industry Awards, a private ceremony before the Austin Music Awards.

Check out past AMA winners here.