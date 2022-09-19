A view of the downtown Austin skyline on July 15, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Quilt makers will be at the Palmer Events Center at 900 Barton Springs Rd. starting on Friday for the Austin Area Quilt Guild’s 2022 QuiltFest.

The three-day event features 400 quilts, vendors, a raffle quilt, silent auction and boutique and demonstrations.

Admission is $15 at the door. Children under 12 get in free. Parking is available for $8 at the Palmer Center Garage next to the show entrance.

Here are the hours:

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 12 to 5 p.m.

According to the AAQG website, the guild hosts a quilt show in the early fall of even-numbered years, and it is the guild’s only fundraiser to support AAQG activities.