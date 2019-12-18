2020 Mobility Annual Plan available for public review

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An outline of projects to be funded by the 2016 Mobility Bond are now available for review and comment, the Austin Transportation Department said.

A draft of the 2020 Mobility Annual Plan includes all planned work across Austin made possible by the bond.

Projects include sidewalks, bikeways, urban trails, the Safe Routes To School program, Vision Zero improvements and more, ATD said in a release.

“The 2020 Mobility Annual Plan is part of keeping promises we’ve made to Austinites, providing nearly 400 more mobility and safety improvement projects citywide,” mayor Steve Adler said. “This work, along with next year’s opportunity to consider a transformative investment in rapid transit, will ensure Austin continues moving forward.”

The public can review the plan on the MAP’s website.