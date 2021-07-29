2020 hindsight kicks in: Here’s what worked well for Banger’s during its darkest time

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Ben Siegel deployed several strategies during the past 16 months to keep the Rainey Street bar he’s owned since 2012, Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden, financially viable as the coronavirus brought down so many similar businesses.

He decided, for example, to keep Banger’s closed for several months last year — from March 16 until Oct. 1 — during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It made more sense to him to remain shuttered rather than reopen and have to close down again because of government mandates.

The health of his employees, colleagues and the public at large also was top of mind when he made that choice, which proved to be fortuitous as his peers opened, then closed, then opened again with great expense.

