2020 Census outreach event held in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We are five weeks away from the end of this year’s data collection for the 2020 Census. The Census Action Team for Austin-Travis County is teaming up with several local organizations to help raise awareness.

So far, they have partnered with the Austin Public Library, the Central Texas Food Bank and the Austin Area League of Women Voters.

Volunteers gathered at Navarro Early College High School for Monday’s Census event. They said hundreds of cars were already lined up in the morning when they arrived.

“I walked the line early this morning to say hello and to give people a heads up, because this is the first time that the Census is here,” said Melissa Sanchez, Austin Public Library’s community services program manager.

Sanchez said it’s important everyone is counted.

“These are our vulnerable families, you know. If they get counted, if they get registered to vote, it can make all the difference,” Sanchez said.

A similar event is planned for next Monday at Dobie Middle School. Volunteers say they are also registering people to vote.