2020 Austin Food + Wine Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 2020 Austin Food + Wine Festival has been canceled.

The festival posted an update to Facebook last week, saying it wants to honor local public health orders.

“We hoped to continue our annual tradition of celebrating great food, wine and friends but given the extension of Austin’s stay-at-home order until December, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s festival,” the post said.

The festival said ticket holders will get information about refund options within 24 hours. The options will include the choice to rollover your tickets to 2021 or donate the ticket value to the Austin Food & Wine Alliance. The alliance is a nonprofit that gives support to Central Texas’ culinary community.

The festival asks the public to continue to support restaurants by ordering takeout or dining in where possible.

The Austin Food + Wine Festival says it plans to be back for its 10th anniversary next year from Nov. 5-7.