2019 was a banner year for airport incentives; Spirit Airlines landed most fee waivers by far

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Austin airport officials bet big on getting one budget carrier off the ground in 2019. An Austin-Bergstrom International Airport incentives program waived more than $7 million in fees to airlines last year, according to documents obtained in a records request, and Spirit Airlines accounted for two-thirds of that.

Carriers typically pay what are known as facility fees to use and occupy space at Austin-Bergstrom. Facility fees include charges to use space for ticket counters or baggage storage, as well as fees to land aircraft at the airport.

Austin-Bergstrom’s incentive program is mainly composed of waivers or reductions for these types of fees in order to entice more domestic and international air service.

