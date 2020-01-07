2019 became ABIA’s busiest travel year ever, city says; airport releases 5-year trend numbers

Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Have you stood in a long line to get to your flight at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport?

Chances are your patience will be tested with each passing year, if trends hold true. More travelers are flying to and from ABIA each year, according to the City of Austin’s report released Monday.

So much so that “with December 2019 passenger numbers still being calculated, 2019 will be Austin-Bergstrom’s busiest travel year ever.”

The month of November in 2019 pushed the airport’s passenger travel for the year past the annual record set in 2018, with 15,872,676 traveling through the airport year-to-date. Total passenger traffic from Jan. to Nov. increased by 9.04% compared to 2018. 2019 enplanements totaled 7,937,028, up 9.1%.

Here’s how individual airlines fared with the influx of passenger flights.

Major airline numbers from Jan. – Nov.:

  • American Airlines passengers totaled 2,827,588, up 9%
  • Delta Air Lines passengers totaled 2,162,261, up 11.6%
  • Southwest Airlines passengers totaled 5,345,066, up 4.6%
  • United Airlines passengers totaled 2,273,724, up 6.2%

  • Allegiant Air passengers totaled 170,551, down 34.4%
  • Frontier Airlines passengers totaled 832,893, down 22.3%
  • Spirit Airlines passengers totaled 692,781

Check out the report for more airline numbers.

