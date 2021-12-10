2018 south Austin shooting spree suspect found not guilty by reason of insanity

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former Texas legislative staff member accused in a July 2018 murder and south Austin shooting spree was found not guilty by reason of insanity, according to court documents filed this month.

Charles Curry, Jr. was accused of murdering his neighbor, Christian Meroney, then going on a south Austin shooting spree that hurt two people, including a woman who was shot in the head.

In June 2020, Curry was found competent to stand trial. Court documents said the case “proceeded to a trail before the court,” and evidence was presented by both the state and defense. The defense used an Austin psychologist to provide an opinion on the mental state of Curry when the crimes occurred.

“The court after reviewing the evidence, with both defendant and counsel present, returned a verdict of ‘Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity,'” court paperwork reads.

The court also made a finding of dangerous conduct after determining Curry “committed an act, attempt or threat of serious bodily injury to another person.”

Curry was ordered to be transferred to an approved facility so that his mental health can be evaluated, court documents said. The facility is then required to file a report with the court within 30 days of Curry’s admission to the facility.

KXAN reached out to Curry’s attorney for comment on the verdict. We will update this story when we hear back.