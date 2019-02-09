2018 report shows the real danger of everyday data breaches Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Identity Theft Resource Center's "2018 End of Year Data Report" shows that data breaches are very much an everyday occurrence.

The report shows that breaches are down 23-percent from 2017, but stolen records are up 126-percent from the previous year.

This happens because we sometimes inadvertently make things easier for hackers trying to steal our information.

Many applications get logged into through Facebook, meaning one Facebook data breach gives hackers easy access to many other applications and records.

"Check your financial statements weekly. Yes, you're busy, but you're not too busy to check Facebook and Instagram 10 times a day. If you can do that, you've definitely got time to check for an ID theft check every week," said Matt Schulz from Lending Tree.

According to the report, in 2018 hackers were able to steal 447 personal consumer records containing sensitive materials like email addresses passwords and usernames.