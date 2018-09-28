20-year-old UT student running for AISD School Board seat Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. He's a 20-year-old student in his third year at the University of Texas who has a passion for soccer and plays trombone. Now he's running for a seat on the Austin ISD School Board. (KXAN) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — He's a 20-year-old student in his third year at the University of Texas who has a passion for soccer and plays trombone.

His resume already includes serving as the president of Texas Votes, a group that registers other Longhorns to vote, and helping run a congressional campaign.

Lately, Zachary Price has been spending much of his free time campaigning for himself, seeking to become the youngest board member on the Austin ISD school board.

Price moved to Austin as he entered his freshman year in high school and spent his next four years at Anderson High.

However, it was during his time at UT that Price said he watched the coverage of the Parkland, Florida school shooting, and was inspired by the student leaders that emerged in its aftermath.

"Seeing students step up, and use their voice in the community to make a difference, to say 'we want to be heard on these issues', that was really impactful on me," Price said.

Price plans to improve the district's $29 million budget deficit by asking the state legislature for more funding. He's also pushing for an increase in mental health services district wide, and a way to report sex assault online.

"I'd like to see us implement a simple reporting system like we've done on college campuses around the country where you can report a sexual assault online or anonymously," he said.

Price is running against Kristin Ashy, an AISD parent whose spent time serving in various district advisory committees and councils.

Like Price, Ashy also spent time on the 40 Acres. She graduated from UT in 1992, six years before her opponent was born.

When asked about Price, Ashy noted his education is paying off.

"He is a product of AISD, and was educated by our system, and I'm proud to see him using that education in this way," said Ashy

Ashy holds a teaching certificate in special education and taught at a private preschool before leaving to spend more time with her family.

She's campaigning on a platform of expanding Pre-K to all children within the district, and increasing community involvement.

Ashy most recently spent three years on the district's bond planning advisory committee, and said making thoughtful budget cuts that don't have unintended consequences is a priority of hers.

"We need somebody who can step in and start working right away, which I feel like I can," she said.



While Ashy has received three endorsements, including two from a current and former board member, Price is racking up an impressive list of endorsements from 11 different organizations and politicians including the Austin Teacher's Union and Travis County Democratic Party.

"I'm just bringing in a different perspective, period, there hasn't been a trustee that's attended an Austin ISD school in 20 years, so the priorities that I have, having been a student and seen the experience on the ground, are fundamentally different," Price said.