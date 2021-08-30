20-year AFD firefighter dies from COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department announced Monday that a firefighter has died from COVID-19.

Rod Kelley, a 20-year member of the department, died Sunday from the disease, and AFD asks everyone to “please keep his family, friends and crew in your thoughts and prayers.”

“We ask for your respect and kindness as we grieve the loss of our brother,” AFD tweeted Monday.

Two Austin police officers recently died of COVID-19. Senior Sgt. Steve Urias and Senior Officer Randy Boyd died last week, Interim APD Chief Joseph Chacon announced. The deaths happened on consecutive days, and Interim APD Chief Joseph Chacon said it was “hard to express his grief,” after announcing the death of Urias.

In a recent survey, over 75% of AFD employees responded to a survey saying they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Of 833 survey respondents, 670 said they received a vaccine.

