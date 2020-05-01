20 people arrested after allegedly obstructing I-35 as part of nationwide protests

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Friday afternoon, 20 people were arrested after allegedly obstructing Interstate Highway 35 as part of nationwide demonstrations from renters protesting and demanding rent relief.

The caravan of over thirty cars that drove down I-35 towards Austin was organized by the group Rent Strike Austin. In a press release, the group said the caravan was to protest the difficult decisions many in America have had to make, choosing between rent and other necessities.

“It was powerful to drive down I35 in the caravan. Throughout this crisis, I have felt alone as

leaders like Greg Abbot put profits of large corporations over the needs of tenants. Today, united

with other tenants, we showed that we could act together and make our demands known,” said C

Gage, a participant in the caravan and organizer with Rent Strike ATX.

FINAL UPDATE: 20 people were arrested for Obstructing a Highway, two people were arrested for Criminal Trespassing https://t.co/YNbCCkvq0z — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) May 1, 2020

Austin police forced the caravan off the highway into a parking lot where 20 people were arrested and their vehicles impounded. Two were charged with criminal trespassing.

According to Rent Strike Austin, the group received over $1,000 in donations to their online legal support fund. They said the money will be used to help the protesters and any left over will be used to support renters facing eviction.

The group said the protest was coordinated with the Tenants Union of San Antonio (TUSA) and Houston Tenants Union (HTU).