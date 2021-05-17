40-foot fall from cliff prompts wilderness rescue at Barton Creek Greenbelt

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An adult fell approximately 40 feet from a cliff and was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries Monday in south Austin, medics said.

The first tweet by Austin-Travis County EMS said an adult reportedly fell around 20 feet from a cliff near Barton Skyway and Spyglass Drive and was declared a trauma alert. The scene was at the Barton Creek Greenbelt and near the Spyglass Trailhead.

An additional tweet updated the height of the fall from 20 feet to 30-40 feet.

A Star Flight helicopter responded to the scene and hoisted the patient out of the area. The adult has serious injuries and was flown to Dell Seton for treatment.

