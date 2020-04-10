2 women who died in crash with fuel truck on SH 71 frontage road identified

Two people were killed after a crash on the SH 71 service road at SH 130. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, police released the names of two women who died when their car hit a fuel truck on the State Highway 71 frontage road Tuesday.

Driver Margarita Escalante Ibarra, 23, and her passenger, Alejandra Berenice-Sanabria-Alejandro, 22, died at the scene near where State Highway 130’s frontage road meets SH 71’s frontage road.

Police say Ibarra was driving west on SH 71 when she ran a red light and hit the freight fuel truck around 11:53 p.m.

The driver of the truck wasn’t hurt and stayed at the crash site. Police say no charges are expected.

This marks Austin’s 25th fatal traffic crash this year, in which 27 people have died. At this time last year, 18 people had died in crashes.