2 women in critical condition following East 6th Street shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An overnight shooting in downtown Austin sent two women to the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.

The shooting took place just after 2:00 a.m. in the 400 block of East 6th Street, near Trinity Street. Officials with the Austin Police Department said they do not have a suspect at this time.

Monday morning’s shooting occurred in the same block of E. 6th Street where last month’s mass shooting took place.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.