AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people shot and killed 10 minutes apart last week were identified by the Austin Police Department on Wednesday. One man is being charged with first-degree murder in connection with both crimes.

The suspect is 51-year-old Eric Rollins, who was released from jail recently on an ankle monitor for an outstanding sexual assault of a child case. APD is investigating that case as well. He’s now being held at the Travis County Jail, police said.

APD said the two shootings took place just 10 minutes apart on Thursday, April 28. The locations of the shootings are four miles apart.

Scene near Webberville Road where one person was shot on April 28, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Juan Salinas)

Eastfield Avenue shooting

APD said officers found Ishanae Rogers, 27, shot by her parked vehicle in the 1100 block of Eastfield Ave. on around 12:44 p.m. She was taken to the hospital by a family member, where she died from her injuries at 1:02 p.m.

APD said “the investigation shows” Rollins driving away from the area in a 2008 red convertible Ford Mustang right after the shooting.

Autopsy results from April 29 showed Rogers died from a gunshot wound in the manner of homicide.

East Sixth Street shooting

Around 12:54 p.m., police responded to an alley in the 400 block of East Sixth St. When they arrived, officers found a man with “obvious trauma to his body.” Police tried to save his life, but he died from his injuries at the scene at 1:08 p.m.

APD identified him as Michael Satterwhite Jr., 29. Witnesses said Rollins drove away from the scene in a 2008 red convertible Ford Mustang. Police said video surveillance shows this, too.

One person died following a shooting in the 400 block of East Sixth Street on April 28, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Brianna Hollis)

An arrest affidavit said HALO cameras showed the car stopping and the driver getting out to confront a man. The driver then fired a gun multiple times at the victim before driving away.

The owner of the car told police they had loaned the car to a family member and another person on the day of the shooting, the affidavit stated. Another family member contacted detectives and said Rollins told them he had shot someone who recently robbed him.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Rollins in the 500 block of W. 10th St.

Autopsy results from April 29 showed Satterwhite died from a gunshot wound in the manner of homicide.

These are Austin’s 23rd and 24th homicides of the year, according to APD. Anyone with details or video of the shootings can contact APD Homicide by phone at (512) 974-TIPS or by email at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.