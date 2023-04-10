AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was hurt after two vehicles collided in south Austin, Austin-Travis County EMS said in a tweet.

Around 2:15 p.m. Monday, ATCEMS medics responded to 5510 Interstate 35 service road, near Battle Bend Boulevard, for the crash, the tweet said.

Furthermore, medics said one vehicle was rolled on its side, with one adult trapped.

Medics said the entrapped person was then extricated from the vehicle and taken to St. David’s South with non-serious injuries.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, which remained under investigation Monday.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area, as medics said delays are expected in the area of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.