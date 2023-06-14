The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for June 14, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS said it was responding to a vehicle rescue in south Austin where an adult and child were entrapped.

ATCEMS said the entrapment was a result of a multi-vehicle collision near the 4200 block of the Capital of Texas Highway frontage road near South Lamar Boulevard. The crash happened at approximately 12:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on its side.

Image from extrication effort (ATCEMS photo)

ATCEMS said the two entrapped patients were extricated, and three total patients were declared as trauma alerts and are being evaluated.

Medics with ATCEMS took a teen patient to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries and an adult to the hospital with potentially serious injuries. ATCEMS said one adult refused transport.

According to ATCEMS, delays should be expected, and drivers should avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back with KXAN for updates.