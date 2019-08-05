2 teens face charges in robbery, shooting of pregnant woman whose baby died

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two 18-year-olds face charges in the robbery and shooting of a pregnant woman resulting in the death of her baby, according to documents filed in court.

Just before 10 p.m. July 20, police arrived at an apartment complex at 714 Turtle Creek Boulevard where a pregnant woman was shot in the chest. She was about 36 weeks along and was rushed to the hospital. She’d lost a lot of blood and it became apparent to doctors that they had to deliver her baby. The baby was taken to Dell Children’s hospital where she died 8 days later.

Meanwhile, at the scene, police interrogated the woman’s boyfriend. He told them two people, later identified as Andrew Nino and Kiara Paz, kicked the door down around 9 p.m., brandishing a gun and a knife, respectively.

“[The boyfriend] said the suspect with the gun found and took his Xanax which had been on the dresser,” police wrote in the affidavit. “He said the other female suspect who had a knife took his X-box and some things from [the victim’s] purse.”

He told police that Nino and Paz ran out of the apartment and he and the victim didn’t believe the gun was real so they grabbed knives out of the kitchen and ran after them.

The boyfriend said he caught up to Paz, armed with the knife, and tackled her to the ground. Nino allegedly pointed his gun at the boyfriend and then later shot the pregnant victim, the affidavit said. A witness told police the two suspects left in a silver Infiniti which was later corroborated by surveillance footage.

As police investigated, they found a wallet in the apartment with a social security card for Nino in it. When they investigated further, they discovered Nino was a passenger in a silver Infiniti seven days after the shooting when it tried to flee police and crashed. Paz was the driver and she was taken into custody on a charge related to fleeing police.

Police took Paz into custody at her home on the reckless driving warrant but then transported her to the Homicide office and questioned her about the robbery. She told police details that had not been released to the public.

Nino and Paz were both charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Nino faces a $500,000 bond and Paz faces a $400,000 bond. Paz is in custody in the Travis County jail.