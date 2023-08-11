Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Aug. 11, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A juvenile suspect and a 17-year-old were arrested after being accused of being involved in the death of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed during a robbery in southeast Austin Monday.

According to the Austin Police Department, the 18-year-old, identified as Gregory Orork, was taken to St. David’s Medical Center with life-threatening gunshot wounds Monday afternoon.

APD officers arrived at the hospital and found Orork as he was being treated. Orork died at the hospital.

Homicide detectives believe the shooting happened in the 5400 block of Freidrich Lane, and a friend took Orork to the hospital immediately after the shooting.

The investigation revealed Orork was shot and killed during a robbery, APD said.

The suspects were identified as Christian Alba, 17, and another man younger than that, who both left the scene in a vehicle. No attorney is listed online for Alba at this time.

Christian Alba (Austin Police Department Photo)

On Wednesday, capital murder arrest warrants were issued for Alba and the juvenile. The same day, APD’s Tactical Intelligence Unit, Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, found and arrested Christian Alba at the intersection of East William Cannon Drive and South Pleasant Valley Road. They also arrested the juvenile suspect at another location.

Alba is in the Travis County jail on a capital murder charge. The juvenile suspect was taken to Gardner Betts Juvenile Center on a capital murder charge as well, APD said.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.