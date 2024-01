AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two teenagers were seriously injured after a vehicle-pedestrian crash in northeast Austin on Friday, Austin-Travis County EMS said on social media.

Shortly before 4 p.m., medics responded to the crash which happened at the intersection of East Parmer Lane and Dessau Road. Medics said both teenagers were struck by a vehicle.

The teenagers were taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center, medics said.

No other details were available Friday.