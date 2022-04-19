AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS responded to two crashes involving motorcycles during Tuesday’s afternoon rush hour, according to ATCEMS’ Twitter.

An adult was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center by STAR Flight with critical, life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle and vehicle crashed at Bradshaw Road and River Plantation Drive in southeastern Travis County, ATCEMS said.

Medics responded to the crash around 4:54 p.m. Tuesday, ATCEMS said.

Approximately 10 minutes later, an east Austin crash, also involving a motorcycle, sent an adult to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said.

ATCEMS said medics responded to that crash around 5:05 p.m. to the 2800 block of East 7th Street and Allen Street.