2 taken to hospital after multi-car crash in north Austin

First responders worked on rescuing two people after crash in north Austin. (Courtesy: Austin Fire)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were taken to the hospital Friday evening after a multi-vehicle crash in north Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash happened just before 6:15 p.m. on the southbound Interstate 35 service road near Parmer Lane.

One person who was pinned had to be rescued, ATCEMS said. They were taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.

Another person was evaluated and taken to another hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ATCEMS said it’s clearing the scene now.

