AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday in northwest Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS’ Twitter.

ATCEMS shared photos of the crash at Loop 360 and Spicewood Springs around 12:40 p.m. The photos showed a concrete truck overturned on its side near the intersection.

Both people hurt in the crash had potentially serious injuries, ATCEMS said.

Expect closures and delays along Loop 360 as crews cleanup the area.