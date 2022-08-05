AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two of three suspects have been arrested in a shooting that happened in mid-May in a south Austin gym parking lot, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. An arrest affidavit for one of them reveals law enforcement believe the third is in Mexico.

John W. Bagwell, 19, was arrested this week in Colorado and faces and first-degree murder charge. He is not listed as being in custody in Travis County Jail and does not have an attorney listed online as of Friday afternoon.

Juan Lopez-Espinoza was arrested days after the shooting and faces a first-degree murder charge as well. A warrant is out for Cristian Avila-Solis’ arrest, and according to an arrest affidavit, police believe he is in Mexico.

Police said the men were involved in the shooting death of Jose Alberto Aguirre Castellanos, 36, at 8:30 p.m. May 23 in a parking lot in the 1800 block of West Slaughter Lane, near Menchaca Road. One witness reported hearing an argument. Another said she saw the victim struggle with someone in his car. Others reported hearing someone shouting for police before the shooting.

According to an affidavit, police believe the shooting may have began as a robbery, based on conversations Avila-Solis had on Facebook.

Multiple vehicles drove away from the scene, according to the arrest affidavit. Police found a blue Ford Edge abandoned in a neighborhood less than two miles away, the affidavit said. They found two guns and spent cartridge cases inside. Thanks to neighbors’ tips, police learned one of the suspects had been picked up by a truck, and another — later identified as Lopez-Espinoza — was found in a backyard treehouse.

Police used cell phone records and location data to tie the three men to the shooting, according to an affidavit.