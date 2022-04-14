AUSTIN (KXAN) — A home in east Austin burned early Thursday morning, causing an estimated $450,000 in damage, the Austin Fire Department said.

AFD tweeted photos of the fire at 1:36 a.m., saying the two-story home located at 1407 E. 37th St., was “significantly involved,” when firefighters arrived.

A 2-story home in east Austin burned Thursday morning, and AFD said the fire caused an estimated $450,000 in damage. (AFD photo)

AFD said it was a “defense fire,” meaning it could only be fought from outside the structure. No injuries were reported, AFD said.

While the cause is still under investigation, AFD said it had the fire out by 3:30 a.m. The Central Texas Red Cross is helping two people who lived in the home. The fire caused $300,000 in damage to the home itself and $150,000 to what was inside, AFD said.