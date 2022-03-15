2 shot near south Austin motel, both ‘awake and talking’ at hospital

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were shot near a south Austin motel Tuesday morning, the Austin Police Department said.

Both gunshot victims were “awake and talking” at the hospital, APD said, and investigators are at an area near the Travelodge motel in the 2800 block of South Interstate 35 near Royal Oak Drive. The call came in at 4:35 a.m.

APD said it’s possible the gunshot victims shot each other, but the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story and we’ll update this story when more information becomes available.