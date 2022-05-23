AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were shot Monday morning near Republic Square Park in downtown Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the call about the shooting at Fourth and Guadalupe Streets around 7:42 a.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS said both people shot were taken to the hospital — one had serious injuries and the other had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have a suspect in custody yet but described him as a man wearing a yellow shirt on a bike.

Two people were shot the morning of May 23, 2022 at Guadalupe and Fourth Streets (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

Police investigate shooting near Republic Square in downtown Austin May 23, 2022 (Austin Transportation Department Photo)

Right now, APD said the left bus lane is closed on Guadalupe. Capital Metro said the bus stop is one of its most used.