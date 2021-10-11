2 shot, hospitalized after north Austin shooting; no suspect in custody

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are looking for a suspect after a shooting Sunday morning in north Austin.

The Austin Police Department said two people were shot just before 3 a.m. Sunday outside the Creek’s Edge Apartments, located at 1124 Rutland Drive. No arrests have been made, APD said.

Austin-Travis County EMS said one of the victims suffered critical, life-threatening injuries and the other person’s injuries had the potential to become life-threatening. Both were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, ATCEMS said.