2 shot, hospitalized after north Austin shooting; no suspect in custody

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are looking for a suspect after a shooting Sunday morning in north Austin.

The Austin Police Department said two people were shot just before 3 a.m. Sunday outside the Creek’s Edge Apartments, located at 1124 Rutland Drive. No arrests have been made, APD said.

Austin-Travis County EMS said one of the victims suffered critical, life-threatening injuries and the other person’s injuries had the potential to become life-threatening. Both were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, ATCEMS said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss