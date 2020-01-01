2 shot at Sixth Street club on New Year’s Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people are spending their New Year’s day at the local trauma hospital early Wednesday morning.
Austin-Travis County EMS reported “multiple gunshot wound patients” just after 1 a.m. on January 1, per their tweet.
Moments later, emergency crews identified the two shot as a male and a female. ATCEMS said both had “serious but not expected to be life-threatening injuries.”
Austin Police watch command stated someone shot the two at the Terminal 6 bar on east 6th street near the intersection of San Jacinto Blvd. No one is in custody at this time. The incident was not an active shooter scene, per APD.