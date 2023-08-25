Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN New Today’s top headlines for Aug. 25, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were seriously injured after falling from a third-story construction site in east Austin Friday, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., medics and the Austin Fire Department responded to the construction site at 1333 Shore District Drive for the incident, according to Twitter.

Both patients, who were not identified Friday, were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries, medics said.

No other information was available, and the incident remained under investigation Friday.