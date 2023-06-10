AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people suffered serious injuries after a three-vehicle in east Austin early Saturday morning, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.

Shortly before 4:45 a.m. Saturday, medics responded to a vehicle-rescue to an entrapped person in reference to the three-vehicle crash at 800-805 East Cesar Chavez Street, according to the tweet.

The entrapped patient, who was not identified, was extricated from the vehicle. That patient, along with another, were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries, medics said.

No other information was available, and the incident remained under investigation Saturday.