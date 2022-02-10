2 sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in southeast Austin

All eastbound lanes are blocked on Ben White Blvd after a crash near the intersection with Todd Lane. (Austin Transportation Dept. photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two ambulances were sent to a southeast Austin wreck Thursday and medics had to cut one of the people involved out of their vehicle, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS tweeted about a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Todd Lane and Ben White Boulevard at 10:19 a.m. One of the cars had rolled over and was on its side when first responders arrived, the tweet said.

In updates, ATCEMS said they were able to extract someone out of the car, then medics called for a second ambulance to assess and treat others involved in the crash.

The person who was cut out of a vehicle, and another person in the crash, were taken to St. David’s South Medical Center with injuries not expected to be life-threatening.

The Austin Transportation Department said all the eastbound lanes of Ben White are blocked and to find another way through the area.