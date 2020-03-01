2 rescued from car that flipped in creek in east Austin

Austin

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Car on its roof

Car flipped on its roof at 3300 Manor Road. (photo courtesy Austin Fire)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were extracted from a car in east Austin after it somehow fell into a creek.

In a tweet, the Austin Fire Department said the car fell on its roof at 3300 Manor Road near the cross Section of Tillery Street and Anchor Lane. They received the initial call at 9:19 a.m.

The car fell on its roof and two people had to be rescued. Austin-Travis County EMS is checking the patients for any injuries.

AFD did not release any information on what caused the car to fall into the creek.

This is a developing story, it will be updated with more information.

