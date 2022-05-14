AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two separate groups are planning to rally in support of abortion rights Saturday in downtown Austin.

The Travis County Democratic Party, in partnership with Planned Parenthood Texas Votes and Texas Blue Action Democrats, is holding a “Day of Action,” according to a press release.

The event starts at 9:30 a.m. at Texas AFL-CIO, which is located at 1106 Lavaca Street.

Congressman Lloyd Doggett, State Rep. Donna Howard, State Rep. Gina Hinojosa, Travis County Judge Andy Brown, Travis County District Attorney José Garza and Co-President of Black Austin Democrats Serita Fontanesi are expected to speak, the release said.

At 11 a.m., the group will walk to the Capitol for a rally, the release said.

Another group is planning to rally Saturday afternoon.

The “Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights” rally will start at 2 p.m. Saturday at Buford Tower, which is located at 201 W. Cesar Chavez St.

According to the organization’s webpage, the group plans to march toward the Austin Convention Center at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The American Freedom Tour, featuring former President Donald Trump, will be held at the convention center from 8:15 a.m. until 5 p.m.