2 people with potentially serious injuries in hospital after multi-car crash in northwest Austin

2 people were taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday on FM 2222 near FM 620. (Photo courtesy of Eugen Panganiban)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday in far northwest Austin, medics say.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted updates on the crash starting at 7:01 a.m. saying multiple vehicles were involved in a crash and one person was trapped inside a vehicle at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 2222 and Farm-to-Market Road 620. That’s in the Four Points area.

Multiple assets from #ATCEMS, @AustinFireInfo, @Austin_Police, & @LakeTravisFR on scene vehicle rescue Fm 2222 Rd / N Fm 620 Rd (06:50) Multiple vehicles involved, 1 patient entrapped, extrication in progress. Expect #ATXTRaffic delays & #MoveOverSlowDown More info to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 7, 2021

They later revised it to two people trapped and both were cut out of the vehicle and an additional ambulance responded to the scene.

Both people were declared trauma alerts and were taken to St. David’s Round Rock hospital. Along with ATCEMS, the Austin Fire Department, Austin Police Department and Lake Travis Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene.

FM 2222 is closed near River Place Boulevard as crews clear the crash. Avoid the area and try to find an alternate route if possible.