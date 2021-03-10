2 people treated after ‘possible’ dog attack on north Austin park trail

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were treated by medics after a “possible dog attack” at the Walnut Creek Park trail Wednesday afternoon, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS says the incident happened around 2:13 p.m. about a half-mile onto the north Austin trail.

Medics took both people off the trail with an all-terrain vehicle. They refused additional treatment, ATCEMS says.

KXAN spoke to another man who was riding his bike along the trail Wednesday afternoon. He said he was attacked by a dog on a leash and used his bike to keep separation from the dog. The tires of his bike were punctured.

