2 people taken to a hospital after crash breaks waterline pipe in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people have been taken to a hospital after a car crashed into and broke a waterline pipe in downtown Austin on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews have sealed off the area of the crash, which happened at the intersection of West Sixth Street and Guadalupe Street and caused water to gush into the road.

The Austin Police Department said two people were taken to a hospital after the crash at 10:30 a.m. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Waterline pipe broken by crash in downtown Austin (Picture: KXAN/Todd Bynum)

Photos taken by a KXAN photographer show a damaged vehicle at the scene of the incident.

Austin Water has a crew heading to the scene, but it is unclear how long it will take for repairs to be made.

In the meantime, people should avoid the intersection where water is spilling out into the road, APD said.

Austin Water said a water hydrant was also damaged in the crash. Properties on Guadalupe Road between 5th and 6th Street will not have access to their supply while repairs are made.