Man, woman critically injured in northeast Austin shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Medics took a man and a woman to the hospital after they were shot in northeast Austin Sunday night, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Officers with the Austin Police Department responded to an apartment complex at 1501 East Howard Lane, which is east of Interstate 35 near Dessau Road just after 9 p.m.

APD said no suspects were in custody, but officers were trying to gather information from witnesses on the scene.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics declared both patients trauma alerts. They both have critical, life-threatening injuries.