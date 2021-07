Austin Police Department reports the incident happened around 4:21 a.m. at the intersection of 51st Street and Interstate 35. Four people total were inside the vehicle (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were killed early Saturday morning when a vehicle fell off an east Austin service bridge and onto the road below.

Austin Police Department reports the incident happened around 4:21 a.m. at the intersection of 51st Street and Interstate 35. Four people total were inside the vehicle.

As of 6 a.m. Saturday, the I-35 southbound frontage road is shut down as crews work at the scene.

