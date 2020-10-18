2 people hurt in southeast Austin crash early Sunday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two adults were taken to a hospital after a crash on US 183 in southeast Austin in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS said one of the patients was pinned inside their vehicle following the crash, which happened at about 2:20 a.m.

Trauma alerts were declared on both patients, and both were taken to St David’s South Austin Medical Center. One was transported with critical, life-threatening injuries, medics said.

The other patient was pinned inside their vehicle and had to be extricated. That person suffered potentially serious injuries.

US 183 was closed at the Hillmoore Drive exit while emergency services cleaned up after the incident.