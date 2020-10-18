2 people hurt in southeast Austin crash early Sunday morning

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two adults were taken to a hospital after a crash on US 183 in southeast Austin in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS said one of the patients was pinned inside their vehicle following the crash, which happened at about 2:20 a.m.

Trauma alerts were declared on both patients, and both were taken to St David’s South Austin Medical Center. One was transported with critical, life-threatening injuries, medics said.

The other patient was pinned inside their vehicle and had to be extricated. That person suffered potentially serious injuries.

US 183 was closed at the Hillmoore Drive exit while emergency services cleaned up after the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss