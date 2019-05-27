2 people found safe on creek near Lost Creek Country Club

Austin

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
ATCEMS Austin-Travis County EMS_106882

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people in their 20s were found safe by park police after reportedly going missing on a creek at Lost Creek Country Club while tubing on Sunday.

A man and woman were found around 7:50 p.m., according to Austin Fire. 

Austin-Travis County EMS, Travis County Emergency Services and STAR Flight responded to the call on the 2600 block of Lost Creek Blvd. around 6:30 p.m. The area is near Barton Creek Wilderness Park.

At around 7:15 p.m. ATCEMS tweeted that rescue teams were searching on land and water. 

The two people were uninjured.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Don't Miss