2 people found safe on creek near Lost Creek Country Club

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people in their 20s were found safe by park police after reportedly going missing on a creek at Lost Creek Country Club while tubing on Sunday.

A man and woman were found around 7:50 p.m., according to Austin Fire.

Austin-Travis County EMS, Travis County Emergency Services and STAR Flight responded to the call on the 2600 block of Lost Creek Blvd. around 6:30 p.m. The area is near Barton Creek Wilderness Park.

At around 7:15 p.m. ATCEMS tweeted that rescue teams were searching on land and water.

The two people were uninjured.