AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two pedestrians died and one was injured after being hit by vehicles in three separate incidents in Austin overnight.

The first happened near the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and West Caddo Street in north Austin at about 11 p.m. on Friday.

Medics with Austin-Travis County EMS performed CPR on the person who was hit, but they died at the scene, according to EMS.

Police shut down the road to investigate the crash.

Then, at about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, a person was hit by an 18-wheeler on I-35 southbound near US 183.

They also died at the scene. Police said that both drivers involved in the fatal crashes stayed at the site of the crash.

Officers and medics also responded to a third auto-pedestrian crash at the intersection of Northeast Drive and Springdale Road in east Austin at about 2:20 a.m.

The victim was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries. No further information was immediately available about that incident.