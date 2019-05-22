'Carry The Load' veterans aim to restore 'true' meaning of Memorial Day through relay Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Over one hundred walk for Carry The Load relay during its leg in Austin. (Todd Bailey / KXAN) Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This flag, carried by many, asks the question "Who are you carrying?" (Todd Bailey / KXAN) Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. World War II veteran Joe Barger is the oldest person walking today at over 90 years of age. (Todd Bailey / KXAN) Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Alongside veterans are first responders who are also honored in the relay. (Todd Bailey / KXAN) Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Many in the relay with carry rucksacks and other items in honor of someone they're remembering (Todd Bailey / KXAN) Veterans and participants walking in Zilker Park for Austin leg of 'Carry The Load' relay Veteran Cody Huggins on walking in 'Carry The Load' WWII Veteran Joe Barger on why he walks Over one hundred walk for Carry The Load relay during its leg in Austin. (Todd Bailey / KXAN) This flag, carried by many, asks the question "Who are you carrying?" (Todd Bailey / KXAN) World War II veteran Joe Barger is the oldest person walking today at over 90 years of age. (Todd Bailey / KXAN) Alongside veterans are first responders who are also honored in the relay. (Todd Bailey / KXAN) Many in the relay with carry rucksacks and other items in honor of someone they're remembering (Todd Bailey / KXAN) prev next

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Navy SEAL veterans are on a mission to restore what they believe is the "true" meaning of Memorial Day.

They started an organization called "Carry The Load" to honor active-duty military, veterans and first responders in the form of a 32-day cross-country relay passing through Zilker Park in Austin Wednesday.

From Zilker Park, they will walk two miles to Republic Square for a patriotic rally. Their final stop will be in Dallas on Memorial Day.

Along the relay route, they will hand off the American flag every five miles.

Participants are encouraged to bring a memento to symbolize a personal load they may carry — whether it be a rucksack, photo or name badge, etc.