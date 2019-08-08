2-motorcycle collision causing traffic delays on East Howard Lane

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS is responding to the scene of a fatal two-motorcycle collision in the 6600 block of East Howard Lane, where drivers can expect delays on Wednesday night.

According to ATCEMS, medics arrived to the scene of the multiple motorcycle collision where one patient was reported to be unconscious.

Both patients are reported to be men in their 30s and were being treated at St. David’s in Round Rock. One man was reported to be in cardiac arrest with CPR in progress. The other reportedly had potentially serious injuries.

Around 8:50 p.m., APD reported one of the men had died.