2 men shot, 1 killed in southeast Austin; police need public’s help looking for suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say one man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting on East Riverside Drive early Monday morning.

Police were called to the scene on East Riverside Drive just west of South Pleasant Valley Road at 2:55 a.m.

APD public information officer Michael Bullock said this is the second homicide call in as many days officers have responded to, and that it’s the 40th homicide in Austin for the year.

Officer Bullock said the shooting happened near a homeless camp, and upon arrival, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. Austin-Travis County EMS took both men to a hospital, and one of them died there and the other is in critical condition, Officer Bullock said.

Officer Bullock said there’s no suspect information available, and asks that if anyone in the area saw something, they should call APD’s homicide tip line at 512-477-3588, or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477. Crime Stoppers offers a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Officer Bullock said the area will remain an active scene “for quite some time,” and asks people to avoid the area while investigators are on scene.

#APD on the scene of a homicide in East Austin. Two men were shot, one man is dead. Police are working the area now — waiting on details. @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/W45GXQpLqb — Candy Rodriguez (@CRodriguezKXAN) October 26, 2020