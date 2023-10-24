AUSTIN (KXAN) – A federal grand jury in Austin indicted two men who allegedly robbed two postal carriers in Round Rock on Sept. 30, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas said Tuesday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Camren Hamilton, 22, of St. Louis, and Jonathan Rangel, 26, of Austin, face multiple charges.

According to the office, the affidavit alleges Rangel also assaulted multiple letter carriers with the intent to rob them in Georgetown and Austin in the days before the Sept. 30 incident. The affidavit alleges in each incident, the men demanded the carriers give him their Arrow Key, which enables the carrier to access mail receptacles or boxes on their route.

Charges

Hamilton faces two counts of robbery of mail matter, money or other property of the United States and two counts of receipt, possession, concealment and disposal of stolen mail matter and property of the United States, according to the attorney’s office.

Rangel is charged with four counts of robbery of mail matter, money or other property of the United States and two counts of receipt, possession, concealment and disposal of stolen mail matter and property of the United States.

If convicted, Hamilton and Rangel each face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count, the announcement said. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Hamilton and Rangel made their initial court appearances on Oct. 2 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Dustin M. Howell of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas.

According to the announcement, the United States Postal Inspection Service is investigating the case.